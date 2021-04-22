NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

NICE has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.85.

NICE opened at $235.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. NICE has a 1 year low of $160.73 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

