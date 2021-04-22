Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) had its target price increased by analysts at Maxim Group from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NCBS opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $779.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.72.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

