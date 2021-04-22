NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NNGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get NN Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $24.90 on Thursday. NN Group has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.