Noir (NOR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $692.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Noir has a market cap of $426,116.04 and approximately $692.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noir has traded down 47.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00050259 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00331286 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009507 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00024308 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009075 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,459,796 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.