Norges Bank Buys New Shares in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,561,384 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,075,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,368 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in IAMGOLD by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,949,000 after buying an additional 2,625,625 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after buying an additional 2,570,837 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,188,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CSFB cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

