Norges Bank Invests $24.69 Million in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,166,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,011,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 139,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

