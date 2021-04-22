Norges Bank Invests $25.01 Million in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Norges Bank bought a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 365,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,013,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.42% of YETI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. Analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.