Norges Bank Invests $25.86 Million in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Norges Bank bought a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 244,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,862,000. Norges Bank owned 0.97% of LGI Homes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,825,000 after acquiring an additional 126,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,830,000 after acquiring an additional 152,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,679,000 after acquiring an additional 79,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $1,352,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $166.83 on Thursday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

