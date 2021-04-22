Norges Bank Makes New $27.06 Million Investment in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 488,667 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.04% of Commvault Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,245 shares of company stock worth $1,482,713. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

CVLT opened at $68.72 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $72.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.45.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

