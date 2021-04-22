Norges Bank Takes $25.67 Million Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,480,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,673,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CDE opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

