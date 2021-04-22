North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,428,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $229.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $620.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

