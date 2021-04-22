North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $194,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 860,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after buying an additional 97,398 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 280,515 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 51.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.93.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

