North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 488 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $70.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

