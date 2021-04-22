North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Position in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Reed’s were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Reed’s by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 41,437 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reed’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Reed’s by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Reed’s by 69.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reed’s by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Reed's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of REED opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $81.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.27. Reed’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 1,213.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED).

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.