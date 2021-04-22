North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 247 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 54.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

NYSE CI opened at $253.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.87 and a 200-day moving average of $213.24. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $256.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,165 shares of company stock worth $45,623,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

