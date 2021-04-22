Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.89% of Mackinac Financial worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 37,043 shares in the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $223.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFNC. TheStreet raised Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Mackinac Financial Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

