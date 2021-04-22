Northern Trust Corp Has $1.31 Million Stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.74% of GSI Technology worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 127,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 65,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $6.36 on Thursday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $151.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 61.99%. The company had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other GSI Technology news, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 24,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $198,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,007,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,057,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,810 shares of company stock valued at $462,610. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

