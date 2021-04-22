Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Up 2.7% After Strong Earnings

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $109.48 and last traded at $109.07. Approximately 15,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,014,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.23.

The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.26 and its 200-day moving average is $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

