Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vishay Precision Group worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,922,000 after buying an additional 61,413 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 97,531 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 241,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,950. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $426.81 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.