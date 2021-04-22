Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diageo by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $3.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,461. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $181.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.25. The company has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

