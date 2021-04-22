Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $3.91 on Thursday, reaching $85.58. 802,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,564,000. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

