Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 53 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.00.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $9.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $537.54. 2,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $487.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $295.20 and a 12-month high of $536.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

