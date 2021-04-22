Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 870 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up approximately 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after buying an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,976,000 after purchasing an additional 322,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,512,000 after purchasing an additional 227,349 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.64 and a 12-month high of $207.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.85.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.