NovoCure Limited Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of NovoCure in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.40.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $200.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,055.79 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $218.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.59 and a 200-day moving average of $149.73.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,429,497,000 after acquiring an additional 136,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,718,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,487,000 after acquiring an additional 54,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $148,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,011.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

