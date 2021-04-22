NovoCure’s (NVCR) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $154.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $159.00. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR stock opened at $200.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,055.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.59 and a 200-day moving average of $149.73. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $218.09.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,497,000 after purchasing an additional 136,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NovoCure by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,718,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NovoCure by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NovoCure by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,487,000 after acquiring an additional 54,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $148,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.