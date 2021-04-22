NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.17 Million

Brokerages predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report $331.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.70 million and the lowest is $324.40 million. NOW reported sales of $604.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of NOW by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NOW by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. NOW has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

