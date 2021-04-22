Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their hold rating on shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Nuance Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.57.

NUAN stock opened at $53.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,242,000 after purchasing an additional 529,174 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,326 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,670,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

