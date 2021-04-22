Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Nucor updated its Q2 guidance to above $3.10 EPS.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $3.73 on Thursday, hitting $76.45. 151,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

