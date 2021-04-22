Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of above $3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.53. 25,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.25. Nucor has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $82.76. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.02. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

