Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 497 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QAD were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in QAD in the first quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of QAD by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in QAD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QAD by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QADA. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.87. QAD Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.84 and a beta of 1.32.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s payout ratio is currently -36.71%.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

