Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,973 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

