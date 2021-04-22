Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of CarParts.com worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 363.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 208,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CarParts.com by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTS shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

PRTS stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $735.34 million, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $119.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Meniane sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $78,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,017.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim Barnes sold 17,250 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,600.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,769. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

