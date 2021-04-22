Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. Analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $443,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,818,637.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,659 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $104,915.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,374,816.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,678,906 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,069 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

