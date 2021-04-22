Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. On average, analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPI stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OPI shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

