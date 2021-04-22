Offshift (XFT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178,407.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $8.43 million and $178,407.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $2.85 or 0.00005559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,473.42 or 1.00455689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00036762 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012246 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00140015 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000967 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

