Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Sells $886,944.63 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $274.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.74. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.58 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $267,128,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,313,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,056,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Okta by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 529,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.25.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

