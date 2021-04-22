Olyseum Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.72 Million (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Olyseum has a market cap of $28.72 million and approximately $65,098.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Olyseum has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00055230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00267123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.18 or 0.00965296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,196.82 or 1.00151057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.04 or 0.00592476 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum’s genesis date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,140,983,359 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

