ONEOK, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ONEOK in a report released on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.75. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.