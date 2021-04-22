Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Up 6.4%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares were up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 314,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on OPRA shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Opera from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Opera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.42 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter worth about $1,087,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 4th quarter worth about $2,965,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Opera by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Opera by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

