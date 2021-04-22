Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OPRT. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

