Oppenheimer Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $220.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.46.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $188.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.71 and a 200-day moving average of $167.58. The company has a market capitalization of $173.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

