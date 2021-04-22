OptionRoom Achieves Market Cap of $23.89 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003624 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $23.89 million and $1.21 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00065733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.01 or 0.00279453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.77 or 0.01035890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00026597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.56 or 0.00693142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,989.74 or 0.99911441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

