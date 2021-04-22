OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.38

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $704.35 million, a P/E ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.