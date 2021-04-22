Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Given Sell Rating at Jonestrading

Jonestrading restated their sell rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $502.73 million, a P/E ratio of 176.67 and a beta of 1.36. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.63%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

