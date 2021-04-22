Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 268 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 958,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 1.0% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $84,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

NASDAQ MU opened at $89.49 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

