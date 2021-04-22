Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 3,536 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $43,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

NYSE CRM opened at $230.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.27 and a 200-day moving average of $232.14. The firm has a market cap of $212.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $150.67 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,726 shares of company stock worth $37,765,810. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

