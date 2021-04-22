Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $30.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.23.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $335.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

