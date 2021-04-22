PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCAR. Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR opened at $93.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,408,000 after acquiring an additional 150,093 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after acquiring an additional 182,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $227,405,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.