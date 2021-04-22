Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 2,184 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 90.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Immunovant by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $53.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.