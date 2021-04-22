Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $182,000.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $109.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.62. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.28). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $91.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RARE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,941 shares in the company, valued at $84,646,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,641 shares of company stock worth $8,224,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

